LMPD Review: Community mistrust, low officer morale among key findings

Hillard Heintze spokesman Rob Davis was first to share specifics of the report. The two most prominent issues his team found, he said, were community trust and department morale. Davis shared one note that may have surprised some in Louisville -- that while Black residents are more likely to be arrested in Louisville, they are no more likely to be injured during an interaction with an LMPD officer. He also revealed an alarming reality about rank-and-file LMPD officers.