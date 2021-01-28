132,000 masks donated to Game Changers for kids in need in less than 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Less than 24 hours after announcing the launch of a new community initiative, Christopher 2X and his Game Changers team receiving a major donation that will help kids in the area and within Jefferson County Public Schools stay protected against COVID.
After the announcement of ‘Masks for Kids,’ 2X revealed Wednesday that 132,000 youth sized masks were donated to the nonprofit.
The specific donor was not revealed.
2X shared the “exciting news” in a Facebook post, saying the masks were not the only donation.
“A very large donation of 132,000 children/small student size disposable masks, 3,000 8oz bottles of sanitizer and 200 one gallon refill bottles of sanitizer are being donated to the kids of jcpsky [sic],”the post reads.
2X said Tuesday that Game Changes is teaming up with the City of Louisville, UofL Health, JCPS and the YMCA of Greater Louisville. They are hoping to provide children with necessary items as COVID-19 continues to affect the area.
“What we wanted to do was not only create awareness,” 2X told WAVE 3 News Tuesday, “but we wanted to create an action plan.”
