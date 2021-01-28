McConnell makes bi-partisan nomination for Western Kentucky U.S. Attorney

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Senator Mitch McConnell has made a bi-partisan nomination to fill the seat of the US Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, WAVE 3 News has learned.
Tom Wine, a Democrat and long-time Commonwealth Attorney recently received the news of the nomination.
The seat is now vacant after Russell Coleman, a Republican, recently stepped down.
Wine was first elected as Commonwealth’s Attorney in 2012. He was re-elected in 2018 to a term that would end in January 2025.
Wine did not have a comment about the nomination Thursday.
According to Wine’s mission statement, “The Office of Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 30th Judicial Circuit of Kentucky is to promote public safety through the ethical, fair and just prosecution of criminal offenses; to advocate for justice for the victims of crimes; to safeguard the rule of law; to promote citizens’ confidence in the criminal justice system by treating all persons with fairness, dignity and respect, and to collaborate with all members of the criminal justice system to ensure the rights of all persons are respected.”
Wine was a prosecutor in the Commonwealth’s Attorney office in October 1980. He went on to serve as a circuit court judge from 1991 to 2006 before becoming a judge for the 4th Appellate District of the Kentucky Court of Appeals from 2006 to 2012.
The U.S. Attorney serves at the appointment of the president and each nominee must be confirmed by the Senate.
McConnell had also nominated Coleman to former President Donald Trump for the office.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.