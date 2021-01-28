National drop in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations high locally

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The United States has seen a 35% percent drop in new COVID-19 cases over the weeks, according to different health agencies. As the nation’s most significant drop in cases, hospitalizations and COVID-related deaths remain steady.
Indiana and Kentucky each reported a decline in new cases over the past two weeks as well.
There are a few factors that could contribute to the decline.
- Face masks: More people are taking precautions in public, like wearing face masks and social distancing.
- Travel: Now that the holiday season is over, fewer people are leaving their homes.
- Testing: Dr. Sarah Moyer with Metro Public Health said fewer people are getting tested for COVID-19. So the drop in cases may not be an accurate representation of the cases out there.
Top health experts believe if enough Americans get vaccinated, we could achieve herd immunity and end the coronavirus pandemic. But because supply is limited in nearly every state, it make take months before it’s available to the general public.
“The more people that get immunized with effective vaccines the closer you are to getting to that number dropping,” Dr. Paul Schulz with Norton Health said. “So what are the immunization rates? Because the more people you get immunized with effective vaccines, the closer you are to being on the other side of it.”
Watch our full WAVE 3 News Now interview with Dr. Schulz on achieving herd immunity below.
