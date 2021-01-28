NTI keeping learning uninterrupted during traditional snow days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s that time of year when you might see the ticker at the bottom of a WAVE 3 News newscast flash alerts from area schools.
There’s now a new trend you may notice.
With schools strengthening their non-traditional instruction, a snowfall that might have resulted in a closure now remains a day of learning.
“Because of where we are right now, the learning can continue,” Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Renee Murphy said.
The City of Louisville saw roughly 3 inches of snow Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.
That’s more than the city has seen in several years, but it’s not interrupting learning for most area students.
For JCPS, it was business as usual. Their students haven’t been in the classroom for the better part of a year, so their instruction was unchanged Thursday. Other districts, even those that have returned to in-person learning, now have an easy option students, teachers and parents are familiar with at home.
NTI has been in practice so much in the last 10 months that school districts are more equipped than ever for learning from home.
“There’s been some practice at this,” Murphy said. “I know there’s been some people who are used to that idea of waking up in the morning and seeing, ‘Is it going to be a snow day? Is it not going to be a snow day?’ But this is a real opportunity for us to be able to be able to have this in place.”
JCPS still doesn’t have a set date for when students will be back in the classroom, at which point the question then becomes: What happens on those traditional snow days?
JCPS said the discussion on the future of those snow days will have to be taken up on a later date.
