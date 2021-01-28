School districts to discuss using virtual learning during snow days after the pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Even after a decent snowfall, students scrolling through cancellations will see snow days are few and far between.
Instead, NTI continued for many across WAVE Country. But will schools still use snow days in a post-pandemic world?
Most districts said they’re still working on making that decision.
Many district leaders have said they envision the possibility of using a balance of traditional snow days and virtual learning moving forward.
Jefferson County Public Schools
A spokeswoman for JCPS said the district has yet to make any official decisions on the topic. In December, when asked the same question, they acknowledged they had seen usefulness of NTI.
“We’ve seen what is possible,” Renee Murphy said. “We’ve seen what we can do. It really is a great indication for us of what we can do in the future.”
Bullitt County Public Schools
Superintendent Jesse Bacon said the matter has yet to be decided.
“But it is something we are going to talk with our board about,” Bacon added. “I foresee us using some NTI in the future, but maybe not for every snow day. I think there will be a balance.”
Hardin County Schools
Those in Hardin County said they’ve seen the advantages of NTI, adding some people having been asking for online instruction to replace snow days for several years. A decision had yet to be made on future school years as of December.
“Now, we know our students can succeed at high levels with Google Meets and Google Classrooms and staying connected virtually,” HCS spokesman John Wright said.
Oldham County Schools
The district said its current superintendent is retiring in June, adding that the decision about NTI likely would be made by a new superintendent in the fall.
Greater Clark County Schools
Officials at GCCS said they plan to implement eLearning for inclement weather.
New Albany-Floyd County Schools
School leaders said a decision has not yet been made on the topic. The district plans to evaluate the effectiveness of its options and discuss them with its teacher association.
“We are very pleased that all of our students have a device in the New Albany-Floyd County Schools, and we have worked very hard to provide connectivity to our families,” Bill Briscoe, Assistant to the Superintendent for Administration and Operations, said. “We have to remember, however, that nothing replaces in-person instruction with a good classroom teacher.”
Briscoe added he can envision future administrations using the virtual option the first 4-7 snow days, and having traditional snow days the rest of the year.
