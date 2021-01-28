SnowTALK! Weather Blog

Louisville official snowfall in the past 24 hours: 2.8″
We now stand at 6.3″ for the season. Slightly ABOVE normal to date.
The snow on the ground in combination of passing clouds and/or clear skies, will determine our temperatures the next 48 hours. Some may not get above freezing until sometime Friday afternoon. There is even a small chance we may have to wait until Saturday. The snow can still melt with the sun rays with LOTS of icicles forming. Still use caution with slick spots and that will be a factor on untreated roads for a couple days as well.
Our next system moves in Saturday night and leaves us Monday. There is still a chance some could see some wintry weather out of this at the start, but much of it will be rain into Sunday and it should change back to light snow Monday.
The video will cover the messy setup ahead.
