Amy Holton Stewart sworn in as Metro Council District 25 member

“As the Councilwoman for the 25th District for Louisville Metro Council, I aspire to represent my neighbors, district residents and businesses both professionally and passionately while keeping Louisville’s well-being at the top of my priorities,” Stewart wrote. “It is important to me that we continually seek opportunities that create economic growth, safe communities, racial equity, healthy families and government transparency. Through collaboration, I believe I can make positive change by bringing new ideas to the table and listening to others. Communicating with constituents and being their voice is essential for successful representation.”