Amy Holton Stewart sworn in as Metro Council District 25 member

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A vacancy left on the Louisville Metro Council has been filled after the election of former Councilman David Yates of District 25 to the Kentucky State Senate.
Amy Holton Stewart won Yates’ former seat with 17 votes during Thursday’s Metro Council meeting.
“Louisville has always been my home, more specifically, Southwest Jefferson County,” Stewart wrote in her resume when applying for the District 25 seat. “I have lived in the Prairie Village area most of my life where my husband Mark and I have raised our family and have beenactive members of the community.”
Stewart previously worked as a family resource and youth service center coordinator for two schools within the Jefferson County Public Schools system.
“As the Councilwoman for the 25th District for Louisville Metro Council, I aspire to represent my neighbors, district residents and businesses both professionally and passionately while keeping Louisville’s well-being at the top of my priorities,” Stewart wrote. “It is important to me that we continually seek opportunities that create economic growth, safe communities, racial equity, healthy families and government transparency. Through collaboration, I believe I can make positive change by bringing new ideas to the table and listening to others. Communicating with constituents and being their voice is essential for successful representation.”
District 25 covers a large portion of southwest Louisville and covers a portion of the Valley Station neighborhood.
