Buechel Bypass shooting under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least one person was shot Thursday night in Buechel, a Metrosafe spokesperson told WAVE 3 News.
The shooting was reported in the 3600 block of Buechel Bypass in the general area of Bashford Mall and Kroger, they said. The exact location of the shooting was not confirmed.
One person was expected to be transported to UofL Hospital for treatment, Metrosafe said.
The extent of their injuries was not revealed.
Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.