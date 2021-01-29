1 Cards Avoid Upset Bug Against North Carolina

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With both #2 North Carolina State and #3 UCONN losing on Thursday, #1 Louisville was on upset notice as they hosted North Carolina. The Cards came out on fire, scoring 55 points in the first half to build a 25 point halftime lead. Freshman, Olivia Cochran scored 14 of her 17 points in that first half , but U of L had to withstand a late rally to beat North Carolina 79-68 on Thursday night.
The Cardinals made eight of their first 10 shots to take a 21-9 lead in less than six minutes and built a 67-35 lead late in the third quarter, but the Tar Heels made things interesting with a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter. They got it down to an eight-point deficit with 1:18 left, but they could not get any closer.
For the second time in school history, the Cards are 16-0, and remain the #1 team in the country. Up next is a showdown with NC State at the KFC Yum! Center, who is currently ranked #2, but lost at Virginia Tech 83-71 in overtime earlier on Thursday.