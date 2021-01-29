Clark County Heath Department receives extra vaccines, extends hours

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clark County Health Department is extending its hours to give out more coronavirus vaccines after receiving extra doses.
The department received approximately 700 doses and will extended its hours on Friday and Saturday.
Only eligible people in Phase 1A and 1B can get the shot.
Those who are eligible and want to receive a vaccine need to complete the registration process before arriving at the Clark County Health Department either online by clicking here or by calling 1-812-800-9861.
