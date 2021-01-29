Cleo Battle to lead Louisville Tourism following retirement of president and CEO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Tourism has new goals for 2021 and a new leader as president and CEO, Karen Williams announced her plans to retire this June following 40 years in the hospitality industry.
Cleo Battle, Louisville Tourism’s current Chief Operating Officer will take over as the group’s president and CEO July 1. Battle has worked in the hospitality industry for 35 years.
Battle will lead the group working to help revive the city’s tourism industry after a difficult 2020, mostly due to COVID-19. According to Louisville Tourism’s estimation, the city lost more than $350 million this year thanks to pandemic cancellations.
In addition, Williams said 70 to 80 percent of Louisville’s 60,000 hospitality workers were laid off during the pandemic.
“That’s not only a challenge, it’s heartbreaking,” Williams said.
“We’ve got a long way to go to bring our destination back to being a top destination in the country for visitation, and we’ll get that work done,” Battle said.
Battle plans to carry out Louisville Tourism’s 10-year strategic plan, which set a goal of drawing 25 million visitors to Louisville by 2030.
“We’ve got to get through this process with the vaccinations around the country, and then Louisville, like many other destinations will be fighting for visitors,” Battle said. “We’ve got to position ourselves through marketing; through our pillar museums and attractions in this community to attract visitors back here.”
Battle currently leads Louisville Tourism’s new Black Tourism Advisory Council which works to draw more diverse visitors to the city.
