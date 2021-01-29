COVID results sideline UK men’s basketball, Texas game canceled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19 issues have brought a 48 hour pause to the University of Kentucky men’s basketball program.
UK announced that Saturday’s game against Texas has been canceled following due “a combination of positive testing, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program.”
The cancellation is the first due to testing within the UK program. Two earlier scheduled games, one against Detroit Mercy and South Carolina, were postponed due to issues in those programs.
