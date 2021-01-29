EMS workers in Oldham County see rise in calls

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County EMS responded to more calls in 2020 than ever before.
They responded to more than 6,100 calls last year, 67 more than in 2019 which was also a record breaking year.
“My heart goes out to every EMS worker across the nation, and the world quite honestly, that has delt with COVID, because the amount of strain both physically and emotionally they have gone through and other healthcare workers is simply tremendous,” said Keith Smith, the director of Oldham County EMS and system EMS Director for Baptist Health.
Smith says COVID transports and responses could be a possible reason for the uptick in calls.
