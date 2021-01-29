2 families displaced following fire in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire in a vacant home has caused two families to be displaced after their homes were damaged by the flames.
At 3:52 a.m., Louisville firefighters were called to the 2500 block of Griffiths Ave. on a report of a building fire. The first crews to arrive found a flames coming from a two story camelback home that had spread to the homes on either side.
Major Bobby Cooper, a Louisville Fire Department spokesman, said the people living in the occupied homes had gotten out safely before firefighters arrived.
Despite the large amount of flames and the cold temperatures crews had to deal with, Cooper said it took 28 firefighters less that 25 minutes to bring the fire under control.
The building where the fire started was destoryed and the homes on either side sustained significant damage.
Arson investigators are working to determine how the fire started.
