FORECAST: Clouds increasing, rain not far behind

- WEEKEND: Rain Saturday night & Sunday morning
- MONDAY: Snow showers possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase overnight with temperatures not as cold - lows in the 20s.
It will be dry early in the day Saturday with clouds thickening. Rain chances will increase during the afternoon with the potential for a mix at the onset. Cold rain is likely by late afternoon and evening.
Precipitation looks to stay all rain Saturday night as warmer air overtakes the area. Any small accumulation of snow northeast of Louisville will melt very quickly. Expect lows near 40 overnight Saturday night into early Sunday.
For Sunday, rain will be most likely very early in the morning with a more scattered look to the radar by afternoon as the center of low pressure passes by.
Highs will top out around 50 Sunday afternoon.
