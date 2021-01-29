FORECAST: Messy weekend ahead with snow then rain

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 1/29 4AM
By Kevin Harned | January 28, 2021 at 6:07 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 6:32 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • SLICK SPOTS: Use caution this morning with previous slick spots and patchy freezing fog
  • WEEKEND: Rain moves in Saturday night, perhaps as a quick period of snow then back to rain
  • SNOW SHOWERS: Rain changes back to snow Sunday night into Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be lots of sunshine this Friday with highs above freezing for a few hours. This will melt more of the snow away in WAVE Country.

Clouds fill back in tonight but watch for a few slick spots that will re-freeze from the daytime snow melt.

The daytime period of Saturday looks dry right now but it will be cloudy with highs inching just above 40 degrees in the afternoon. A band of rain will move in just after sunset. As it passes Louisville and heads toward Cincinnati, this rain band may change to a period of moderate snow and/or freezing rain. Some quick accumulations possible. Any mix will change to rain fairly quick.

