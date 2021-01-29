FORECAST: Soak up the sun - clouds & rain arrive this weekend

- WEEKEND: Rain Saturday PM & Sunday AM
- MONDAY: Snow showers possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase overnight as lows drop into the 20s with a light east wind. Saturday morning and early afternoon look dry and cloudy as highs get into the mid 40s.
During the late afternoon a band of rain will move through, giving areas closer to Carrollton, Madison, and North Vernon a quick helping of snow before going to rain.
Precipitation looks to stay all rain Saturday night as warmer air overtakes the area. Any small accumulation of snow northeast of Louisville will melt very quickly. Expect lows near 40 overnight Saturday night into early Sunday.
For Sunday, rain will be most likely very early in the morning with a more scattered look to the radar by afternoon as the center of low pressure passes by.
Highs will top out around 50 Sunday afternoon.
