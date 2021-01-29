Hardin County Schools to do virtual learning during teacher vaccinations

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Students in Hardin County will not be attending school in-person on days school staff members receive both of their coroanvirus vaccines.
The shots will be given over four days in February and March. The district released the following schedule for the days when teachers will be vaccinated:
Thursday, February 4
GROUP A STUDENTS AT THE FOLLOWING SCHOOLS WILL BE ON NTI: (Group B - No changes from normal procedures.)
- Central Hardin High School
- John Hardin High School
- North Hardin High School
- HCS Early College and Career Center
- College View Campus
- Cecilia Valley Elementary School
Friday, February 5
GROUP B STUDENTS AT THE FOLLOWING SCHOOLS WILL BE ON NTI: (Group A - No changes from normal procedures.)
- Bluegrass Middle School
- East Hardin Middle School
- James T. Alton Middle School
- North Middle School
- West Hardin Middle School
Monday, February 8
GROUP A STUDENTS AT THE FOLLOWING SCHOOLS WILL BE ON NTI: (Group B - No changes from normal procedures.)
- Creekside Elementary School
- GC Burkhead Elementary School
- Heartland Elementary School
- Lakewood Elementary School
- Lincoln Trail Elementary School
- New Highland Elementary School
Tuesday, February 9
GROUP B STUDENTS AT THE FOLLOWING SCHOOLS WILL BE ON NTI: (Group A - No changes from normal procedures.)
- Meadow View Elementary School
- North Park Elementary School
- Radcliff Elementary School
- Rineyville Elementary School
- Vine Grove Elementary School
- Woodland Elementary School
School officials said staff members should receive their second vaccines on March 4, 5, 8 and 9. During that time, parents should expect a similar process.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.