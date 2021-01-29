Henderson man accused of making threats after FBI questioned him about Nashville bombing

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man was questioned in connection to the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville.
It shows the FBI had a tip that James Keith Ray made statements about AT&T, and after his interview, he made threats to the FBI agent.
Here is a capture of the tweets that were provided in the criminal complaint. Profanity has been covered.
As of Friday morning, this twitter account was still active, but the tweets have been removed.
The criminal complaint shows he was ruled out as a suspect in the bombing, but is now charged with “Interstate transmission of a threat to injure the person of another.”
The documents show other instances in 2016 and 2018 where the FBI was notified about statements made by Ray.
One of those times included notification to Nashville Police about an email to a NBC affiliate with a YouTube link.
In it, Ray expressed frustrations over “wrong doings” by law enforcement, and he demanded an explanation “or else.”
According to the criminal complaint, it also referenced the shooting at the Capitol Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland and stated members of the media would soon “be wearing body armor.”
14 News has received several similar emails from Ray in the past, including a string of them in 2019 that we sent to police.
One email claims we used his photos without permission, although we never used any of the photos in question.
The email said it would be “our final warning.”
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.