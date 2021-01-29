Indiana businesses get creative during pandemic

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Gov. Eric Holcomb said the Hoosier State is not out of the woods and the steps in his renewed executive order are all about reducing the spread of the coronavirus.
Throughout Southern Indiana, you will find people eating and dining in local restaurants.
All restaurants statewide are operating at limited capacity because of Holcomb’s executive order.
”I think this pandemic has been a test of creativity and innovation,” said Dereck Washburn, owner of A Fistful of Ale.
Washburn added that during the pandemic, his businesses have evolved and are thriving, while staying within the state-mandated safety guidelines.
”In the days following the first executive order, back in March, we got our heads together and we went to work,” Washburn said.
In Indiana, each county’s COVID-19 threat is assigned a color based on risk. All of Southern Indiana is orange. Social gatherings and events are limited to 25-percent capacity.
To read the executive order click here.
Every Wednesday, the map is updated and based on what color the counties are given, the capacity restrictions change.
Even with these restrictions in place, Washburn said his businesses have grown. Back in July, he expanded the business to include A Fistful of Tacos, which was born out of food trucks.
”That was perfectly set up for the pandemic; we did a lot of neighborhoods,” Washburn said.
Over at Arni’s, they are not allowing indoor dining, although they can offer carry-out. Co-owner Bradley Cohen explained how his business is approaching the pandemic.
”If you can’t social distance enough, it’s not worth opening up those dining rooms, because you could only sit two tables and you have exhausted your ability to social distance,” Cohen said, adding that even with government restrictions, the company is having great results when it comes to carry-out only. In the past, it offered take-home pizza kits.
”I sometimes think going out is safer than staying at home, because we are under the gun ... under a lot of public pressure to do it right,” Cohen said.
