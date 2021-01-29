Internal LMPD investigation of controversial traffic stop closed after officer leaves department

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been more than two years since Louisville Metro Police officers made the controversial traffic stop of Tae-Ahn Lea.
That led to a lawsuit, a policy change and an internal investigation. The results of that review have now surfaced, and they’ve got some in the community upset.
In 2019, then-LMPD Chief Steve Conrad directed the Professional Standards Unit to look into what happened during the interaction with the 18-year-old.
Some said the police body camera video shows the Black teen was unfairly profiled and intimidated, after being handcuffed and detained.
Police said that resulted from a wide turn, which prosecutors later dismissed.
In a memo, Conrad specifically asked for internal investigators to address the reason Lea was removed from his vehicle, immediately frisked and why the stop took as long as it did.
The results of some of that investigation were detailed in a memo by then-interim Police Chief Yvette Gentry in November 2020.
Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green, the Chair of the Public Safety Committee, said she only learned of the investigation’s conclusion this week, after the media reported on it.
“I would like, moving forward, when these investigations are complete, if the findings of it could be released publicly,” Green said.
The memo read that the investigation into Det. Kevin Crawford was “Closed by Exception” because he resigned. Crawford was involved in the traffic stop.
It added that Gentry reviewed the information available and “it appears the finding would have been ‘Not sustained.’”
The fact that Crawford did not respond to requests by internal investigators to interview him is also highlighted.
“Without there really being any findings at all, it blows my mind that, because the guy chose to leave to go to another agency, there are no findings,” Green said.
Green added the case illustrates some issues highlighted by the Hillard Heintze review of LMPD released just Thursday, including community concern surrounding the department’s ability to examine internal conduct issues.
“(Lea) and his family have been waiting on a response for almost two years,” she said. “To get what amounted to be a paragraph, a very dismissive paragraph, was somewhat hurtful. It doesn’t answer many of the questions that the community has been waiting on all this time.”
Green said Lea’s traffic stop is an example why outside investigators, like a civilian review board and inspector general, are critically needed in Louisville. She said the accusations of racial profiling, length of the investigation and concern over its thoroughness should all be taken seriously.
