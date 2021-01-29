JCPS about halfway through vaccinations of teachers, staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the city of Louisville, 66,290 people have now been vaccinated.
Thousands of additional vaccinations are expected in the coming weeks as JCPS teachers and staff continue to receive their first doses.
On Friday, elementary school teachers and staff, the largest group within the district, finished their vaccinations.
Already, more than 6,600 JCPS educators and staff members have been vaccinated, making up a large portion of the roughly 16,500 people whom have now been vaccinated at Broadbent Arena.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio has said consistently how important this process is to getting back in the classroom.
He said Friday he doesn’t see this level of dedication to teachers in many other places in order to get them teaching face to face again.
“I hear from people in other states who are just not getting the vaccinations for educators,” Pollio said. “And I’m so pleased that we are valuing education in the state of Kentucky.”
Elementary school teachers who have been vaccinated told reporters it’s been an exciting time. However, Byck Elementary teacher Brandon Graves said it wasn’t always like that.
He was hesitant, but wanted to be a leader for the community.
“I teach in the west end of Louisville,” said Graves, who teaches fourth grade. “I serve the west end of Louisville. And like I was saying, I understand the hesitancy, and I think it’s important that, one, I show that I’m getting it, but also I think it’s the first step toward getting our students back in the classroom.”
According to JCPS, more teachers have now expressed interest in the vaccine than in weeks past, and those teachers are now on a wait list.
The expectation from JCPS is that everybody within the district who wants their first vaccine dose will have gotten it by the end of the first week of February.
