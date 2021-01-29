Man wanted in December murder case arrested

David Kent Reinford, 24, of Louisville, was arrested Jan. 28, 2021 by Louisville Metro police on one count of murder in the Dec. 23, 2020 shooting death of Brittany Nicole Deihs, 39. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway | January 29, 2021 at 10:10 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 10:10 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An man wanted in connection with a Dec. 23 homicide in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood is now in custody.

Louisville Metro police arrested David Kent Reinford, 24, of Louisville, yesterday on one count of murder in the shooting death of Brittany Nicole Deihs, 39.

The shooting happened around 12:35 p.m. at Deihs’s home in the 2200 block of Bank Street. The arrest warrant says a surveillance camera on the porch recorded Reinford shooting Deihs three times in the head and neck as she stood in the doorway.

Reinford fled on a bike after the shooting. Homicide detectives said a witness identified Reinford as the shooter from a photo lineup.

Reinford was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned this morning.

