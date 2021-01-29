New LMPD deputy chief appointed by Shields trained officers for Atlanta PD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new deputy chief will help lead the Louisville Metro Police Department.
On Friday, LMPD Chief Erika Shields announced Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroe was appointed deputy chief of the department.
“She’s a trusted and respected leader in building partnerships with diverse communities, which is exactly what this department needs to advance LMPD’s policing of this city toward a modern, progressive, equitable, respected law enforcement effort,” Shields said.
Before working with LMPD, Shields said she worked with Gwinn-Villaroe for more than 20 years at the Atlanta Police Department. Gwinn-Villaroe was the department’s training director under Shields, who served as the APD chief.
Shields left her post last year after the deadly officer-involved shooting of Rayshard Brooks, 27, a story widely reported nationally.
“I welcome Deputy Chief Gwinn-Villaroel to the city I’m growing to love already,” Shields said, “and I look forward to beginning work with her in advancing our vision for reform and progress as outlined by the Hillard Heintze report recommendations.”
Gwinn-Villaroel also serves as the senior pastor for Unstoppable Praise Ministry, where she is a founding member.
