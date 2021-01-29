Seven Home Games Highlight UofL’s Football Schedule

Seven Home Games Highlight UofL’s Football Schedule
Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield addresses the media during the 2019 ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (Source: Sara D. Davis, the ACC)
By Kendrick Haskins | January 28, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 11:35 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Seven home games which includes dates with Clemson and Kentucky highlight U of L’s football schedule which was released on Thursday.

The Cards open the season down in Atlanta on Labor Day against Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

The home opener is five days later against Eastern Kentucky, then an interesting matchup with Central Florida on Friday, September 17th.

Road games at Florida State and Wake Forest, back home for Virginia and Boston College, at NC State, that big matchup with Clemson at Cardinal Stadium, followed by Syracuse, at Duke on a Thursday night, and end the season at home against archrival Kentucky on November 27th.

Sept. 6 (Labor Day)          Mississippi (at Atlanta) – Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game

Sept. 11                                Eastern Kentucky

Sept. 17 (Friday)               UCF

Sept. 25                                at Florida State

Oct. 2                                    at Wake Forest

Oct. 9                                    Virginia

Oct. 23                                  Boston College

Oct. 30                                  at N.C. State

Nov. 6                                   Clemson

Nov. 13                                 Syracuse

Nov. 18 (Thursday)          at Duke

Nov. 27                                 Kentucky

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.