Seven Home Games Highlight UofL’s Football Schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Seven home games which includes dates with Clemson and Kentucky highlight U of L’s football schedule which was released on Thursday.
The Cards open the season down in Atlanta on Labor Day against Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.
The home opener is five days later against Eastern Kentucky, then an interesting matchup with Central Florida on Friday, September 17th.
Road games at Florida State and Wake Forest, back home for Virginia and Boston College, at NC State, that big matchup with Clemson at Cardinal Stadium, followed by Syracuse, at Duke on a Thursday night, and end the season at home against archrival Kentucky on November 27th.
Sept. 6 (Labor Day) Mississippi (at Atlanta) – Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game
Sept. 11 Eastern Kentucky
Sept. 17 (Friday) UCF
Sept. 25 at Florida State
Oct. 2 at Wake Forest
Oct. 9 Virginia
Oct. 23 Boston College
Oct. 30 at N.C. State
Nov. 6 Clemson
Nov. 13 Syracuse
Nov. 18 (Thursday) at Duke
Nov. 27 Kentucky
