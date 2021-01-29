SnowTALK! Weather Blog

Nice fully day of sunshine underway. Enjoy it, I don’t see anything like this until maybe Tuesday at the earliest.
That of course means active weather is coming our way.
We will stay dry through about 2 or 3pm Saturday. After that, a narrow quick-moving band of rain will push in from the southwest. The intensity of the rain will determine if it will briefly change to snow or just say rain. As of now, the risk for that changeover looks to be from about Seymour to Frankfort. It won’t last long but a quick, light/slushy accumulation will be possible.
We’ll get about a 90 minute break after that passes then the main blob of rain takes over Saturday night into Sunday.
We are still on track for this to change back to light snow Sunday night into Monday. Light accumulations are possible from that and we’ll monitor it carefully.
