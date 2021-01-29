Spotted: Snowy owl arrives in Cleveland days before potential snowstorm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The arrival of a snowy owl in Cleveland comes as the 19 News Weather Team warns of a potential widespread snow accumulation early next week.
The snowy owl’s journey landed it near the south shore of Lake Erie, Cleveland Metroparks announced in a Friday evening Facebook post.
It’s the first snowy owl sighted in Cleveland as we near winter 2020/2021.
The fuzzy flyer has been in the Cleveland area for a few days.
The post said the owl may be spotted between East 9th Street Pier and Cleveland Metroparks Wendy Park.
Snowy owls are most active at night, Cleveland Metroparks said in the post.
Keep an eye out for this large owl during the day - they enjoy sitting on open ground, breakwalls and marina docks.
