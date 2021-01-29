State website launched explaining vaccination eligibility to Kentuckians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new state website is expected to make it easier for Kentuckians to determine when and where they can get the coronavirus vaccine. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the site’s launch on Thursday.
The vaccine site can be found at vaccine.ky.gov. Starting by taking a quick survey, the site will show information on vaccine eligibility and location of vaccination sites in the area.
The survey on the website will ask for age, occupation, and questions about one’s health. This data will help determine if the person is eligible for vaccinations.
Those who are eligible for vaccination are provided with information on where they can get the vaccine, as well as vaccination sites near them.
There’s also a hotline number available for those who may not want to use the website.
”For those who are not currently eligible, the operator can help you sign up for notifications on you might be eligible or other updates,” Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s commissioner of public health, explained.
Stack said it is important to note that this new site is not for scheduling and that users are not placed on a waiting list for a vaccination by utilizing it.
“The vaccine website and hotline are eligibility screen tools and information tools,” Stack explained. “Please note the screening website is not the scheduling website.”
As of Thursday, all testing sites have been directed to prioritize those who are 70 years old or older; essential workers and those with severe illnesses are also being prioritized.
The Kentucky vaccination help hotline number is (855) 598-2246, and the TTY number is (855) 326-4654. Operators are available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
