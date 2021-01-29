Traffic Alert: I-265 & Westport Rd. closed in area after truck crash

Traffic Alert: I-265 & Westport Rd. closed in area after truck crash
A Waste Management truck hit three support beams on the Westport Road ramp leading to I-265 Friday. (Source: Trimarc)
By Shellie Sylvestri | January 29, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 6:53 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Friday evening crash involving a garbage truck has shut down the ramp from Westport Road to I-265 in Louisville.

According to a Metrosafe spokesperson, the area is shut down as a result of a Waste Management truck hitting three support beams on the Westport Road ramp leading to I-265.

The closure was confirmed around 6 p.m. The extent of any damage and/or injuries is unclear.

This story will be updated once the roadway has reopened.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.