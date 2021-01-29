Traffic Alert: I-265 & Westport Rd. closed in area after truck crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Friday evening crash involving a garbage truck has shut down the ramp from Westport Road to I-265 in Louisville.
According to a Metrosafe spokesperson, the area is shut down as a result of a Waste Management truck hitting three support beams on the Westport Road ramp leading to I-265.
The closure was confirmed around 6 p.m. The extent of any damage and/or injuries is unclear.
This story will be updated once the roadway has reopened.
