UK basketball on COVID pause, game against #5 Texas canceled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky announced on Friday morning that the men’s basketball program has been put on a 48-hour pause due to COVID.
A release from UK says the pause is a result of “a combination of positive testing, contact tracing and quarantining of individuals within the program.”
The Cats SEC / Big 12 game against #5 Texas (11-3), scheduled for Saturday night, has been canceled.
UK will notify ticket holders via email about any further changes to the schedule.
The Cats (5-10, 4-4 SEC) are scheduled to visit Missouri (10-3, 4-3) on Tuesday at 9 p.m. and to host #18 Tennessee (11-3, 5-3) on Saturday, February 6, at 8 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.