Bellarmine wins 84-67 at Kennesaw State

(WAVE) - Bellarmine extended it’s winning streak to five games with an 84-67 win at Kennesaw State on Friday night. The Knights are 5-2 in the ASUN Conference.
A Nick Thelen slam capped a 14-0 run in the early going, giving BU a 14-4 lead that they would not relinquish.
The Knights shot 61% from the field in the first half, and led 50-26 after 20 minutes.
“Teams can’t make runs if you get consistent stops,” Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said. “They can make runs when you let down on your defense and that was our whole halftime focus from everybody.”
Pedro Bradshaw and Alec Pfriem each scored 21 points, a career-high for Pfriem. Bradshaw, Dylan Penn, CJ Fleming and Juston Betz all had three assists, as the Knights had 19 on 34 field goals.
Bellarmine is 8-5, 5-2 in the ASUN. The Owls fall to 3-14, 0-9.
They’ll close out the two-game set on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Coach Davenport recaps the weekend on The Scotty Davenport Show at 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning on WAVE 3 News.
