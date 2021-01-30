Driver killed in crash on Lower Hunters Trace & Greenbelt Hwy.

The two-car crash between a Charger and a Hyundai was reported just before 4:40 p.m. on Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff | January 29, 2021 at 7:47 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 7:47 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person died in a crash near Lower Hunters Trace and Greenbelt Highway on Friday afternoon.

The two-car crash between a Charger and a Hyundai was reported just before 4:40 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

The driver of the Dodge reportedly ran a red light and hit the Hyundai.

The driver of the Hyundai died at the scene, Mitchell confirmed. The driver of the Dodge was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

