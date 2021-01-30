Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 2,389 new cases, 43 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health provided an update on newly reported COVID-19 cases within the state.
The new report from the health department confirmed an additional 2,389 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana. Total number of cases reported in Indiana is now 624,959, according to the ISDH.
An additional 43 deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Indiana to 9,592.
Other information provided in Saturday’s report includes 6,976,408 COVID-19 tests administered in Indiana so far, with 2,949,445 individuals tested. The number of new tests administered as reported on Saturday is 47,301, with 9,834 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
Seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in the state is now listed as 8.6 percent for all tests administered.
To see a list of cases by county, click or tap here.
