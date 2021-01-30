Lou City Holds Combine Despite Cold Temperatures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nothing says the beautiful game like piles of snow on the sideline.
However, 150 players from all over the world came to town for a soccer combine, hoping for an opportunity with Lou City FC. “We get to identify and see if there’s any guys here in this trial that we think deserves a chance to come in and compete for a spot during preseason,” said Lou City FC head coach, John Hackworth.
While their chances of making the club are scarce, the club is only looking to fill no more than two roster spots, there’s plenty of other teams from the USL and MLS with an eye on these players. “There’s a number of other clubs here and coaching staffs,” said Hackworth.
Lou City partnered with Ottawa Pro Sports Management out of Canada to hold this event to give these players an opportunity to show their skills. Thanks to COVID-19, many players, especially college players, didn’t have a season. So, events like this give them an opportunity to flex their skills in front of coaches and agents. “We’ve missed a whole year of football basically. So, if you’re not playing for a whole year, you’re missing out on video footage, you’re losing out on exposing yourself to coaches. So, having these types of events will allow players to be seen,” said Godwin Addai of Ottawa Pro Sports Management.
So, while the conditions aren’t ideal, an opportunity for these athletes to showcase their skills is priceless.
