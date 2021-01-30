Lou City Holds Combine Despite Cold Temperatures

Lou City partnered with Ottawa Pro Sports Management out of Canada to hold this event to give these players an opportunity to show their skills. Thanks to COVID-19, many players, especially college players, didn’t have a season. So, events like this give them an opportunity to flex their skills in front of coaches and agents. “We’ve missed a whole year of football basically. So, if you’re not playing for a whole year, you’re missing out on video footage, you’re losing out on exposing yourself to coaches. So, having these types of events will allow players to be seen,” said Godwin Addai of Ottawa Pro Sports Management.