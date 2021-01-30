More vaccinated in Clark County due to extra doses

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Extra COVID-19 vaccines are leading to more people getting shots in the Hoosier State.
Those additional vaccines were given at the Clark County mass vaccination site over the weekend.
Normally the site is closed on Saturday, but due to an unexpected delivery of vaccines those like William and Martha McClain were able to get their shot a few days earlier.
“I’m glad we were able to get them. COVID-19 does not pick. It gets whoever it wants to,” William McClain said.
The McClains added getting the shot is adding another layer of protection.
The Clark County Health Department said earlier this week, it was notified by the state that there would be additional vaccines given to the county.
“We were informed about mid-week that we were getting some extra doses. I do not know how that process or decision-making works. We’re just glad to have it,” Dr. Eric Yazel said.
In total, the state gave Clark County more than 700 vaccines.
Right now, the state is vaccinating all health care workers, those in long-term care facilities and folks who are 70 and up.
WAVE 3 News asked about the possibility of getting another surprise shipment soon.
“Hopefully, this will be something that will happen periodically that we can add to our baseline doses and the sooner we can get everyone the vaccine that wants it. The better it will be for everyone,” Yazel said.
