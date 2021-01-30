One man injured in shooting on Southern Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after one man was shot in the Wilder Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
According to Metrosafe, calls came in to police around 4:08 p.m. on reports of a shooting near the 4300 block of Southern Parkway.
When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot at the location, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
The victim was transported to University Hospital and is expected to be OK.
Investigation is ongoing by LMPD at this time. Currently, there are no suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
