Record number of homicides in month of January based on LMPD reports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first month in the new year confirms a record number of homicides in January and a larger than average report of shootings, based on Louisville Metro Police homicide data.
Christopher 2X, community activist and anti-gun violence activist, compiled the report from police, stating that with 15 homicides reported as of January 30, this month is now the “deadliest January on record.”
“We’ve never had a January with as much gun violence as January 2021,” 2X said.
Last January, there were nine deadly shootings, and in 2019, four homicides were reported in the first month of that year.
Reports also confirm 49 non-deadly shootings as of January 30. 2X said the number of shootings was “above average” for a January, based on previous years’ data.
“January is usually a month with lower levels of violence, but not this year. This year, we’ve had more homicides in January than in the last two Januarys combined,” he said.
2X said that gun violence can continue to affect innocent bystanders, mentioning a 74-year-old that was killed by a stray bullet while looking outside of a window in his home to see what was happening outside.
“It’s tragic and there are so many families with children who are traumatized because of the loss or suffering of someone close to them due to senseless gun violence,” 2X said.
Yearly reports for the end of 2020 confirmed a record number of homicides with 173 who had died after being shot. Non-fatal shootings also broke the city’s yearly record with 586 reported.
2X, as the executive director of the non-profit Christopher 2X Game Changers, continues to track shootings and homicides to bring awareness to the issue. His non-profit also provides support for those affected by gun violence and advocates for education and non-violent opportunities in the community.
