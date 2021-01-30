TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle accident on I-264 East near Poplar Level Road exit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eastbound lanes on Interstate 264 near the Poplar Level Road have been shut down Saturday afternoon due to a multiple vehicle accident.
According to Metrosafe, calls came in around 12:31 p.m. to the injury crash on I-264 East.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports the collision involved five vehicles near the Poplar Level Road exit.
The estimated duration to clear the scene is unknown at the moment. As of 1:09 p.m., the left two eastbound lanes have opened back up to traffic.
WAVE 3 News has reached out to LMPD for more details.
This story will be updated.
