US surpasses 26 million COVID cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overnight Friday, the United States reached a new grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic.
According to data from NBC News, the US has surpassed 26 million cases of COVID-19 since tracking began early last year. Total cases in the United States amount to 26,012,020 cases and 437,685 COVID-related deaths.
The US crossed the 25 million mark a week ago on January 23rd. The news comes as Arizona announced Friday that it detected COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom. Arizona joins 30 other states, including Kentucky and Indiana that have detected the variant B.1.1.7.
Also this week, another variant coming from South Africa was detected in South Carolina.
