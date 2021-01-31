Bellarmine holds off Kennesaw State to gain weekend sweep

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -After rolling past Kennesaw State 84-67 on Friday night, the Bellarmine Knights had a much tougher time in Saturday’s rematch. But Bellarmine was solid in the game’s final minutes to top the Owls 84-79 to chalk up the weekend sweep.
The Knights were led by C.J. Fleming’s 22 points. Fleming cashed in on key free throws down the stretch to keep the Knights in front and he was 8-for-8 from the line for the game. Fleming’s teammate, Pedro Bradshaw, was another important performer for Bellarmine as he scored 19 to go along with his eight boards.
Kennesaw’s Spencer Rodgers recorded a game-high 27 as he connected on six three pointers to help the Owls rally from an eleven point second-half deficit.
“You get outscored 21 points from the three point line, it’s tough to overcome,” said Bellarmine head coach Scott Davenport. " But we made 23 of 27 free throws.”
The Knights improved to 9-5 overall and 6-2 in the ASun conference. Bellarmine will next host Jacksonville with a Friday-Saturday series at Freedom Hall.
