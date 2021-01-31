Bullitt County officer-involved shooting under investigation by KSP

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - An officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Bullitt County that killed one person is now under investigation by Kentucky State Police.
According to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1600 block of Cedar Creek Road where a vehicle was parked in the middle of the road.
Officers who responded confirmed the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road. Preliminary reports conclude that during the incident, a Deputy Sheriff fired his weapon which hit the driver of the vehicle.
Bullitt County EMS responded to the scene shortly afterward, and declared the driver had died due to their injuries.
Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation which is currently ongoing.
