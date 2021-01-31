Early-morning shooting in Okolona kills one man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after an early-morning shooting in the Okolona neighborhood Sunday, according to police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a shooting in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road.
Police arrived and found one man that had been shot multiple times. Mitchell said the man was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is continuing their investigation, at the moment, there are no suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
