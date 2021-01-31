El Nopal owner happy to be alive after dangerous dine and dash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was around closing time Friday night when Victor Fernandez, owner of the El Nopal restaurant on Taylorsville Road said his last table dining-in looked like they were up to something.
“We at the time were almost finished,” Fernandez said. “Everybody started cleaning and all this stuff so they waited to see fewer people in the front and tried to run.”
The group focused on the El Nopal workers until they found the perfect time to run out of the door, without paying for their food and drinks totaling about $100. Fernandez ran out behind them attempting to get their license plate numbers.
“I saw these people jump in the car, and actually my employees tried to help too,” Fernandez explained. “Tried to take pictures of the plate number to try to make a police report”
Fernandez said he’s grateful no one was hurt and happy to be alive after the close encounter with the fleeing cars, but he feels bad for his employees who are affected by people who dine and dash.
“It’s really sad on me and I feel bad,” Fernandez added. “Right now the pandemic, we’re trying to survive, small businesses are closing because they’re not making it…if you don’t have money to go eat or to go places don’t go, stay home.”
The incident is being investigated by LMPD’s 6th division. There has been no arrest made yet.
