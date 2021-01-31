Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 1,750 new cases, 5 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) -The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Sunday reporting new COVID-19 cases within the state.
Sunday’s report confirmed an additional 1,750 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 626,682.
Five additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Indiana were also reported Sunday. The total number of deaths due to the virus in the state is now 9,598.
Other updates provided Sunday include an additional 8,703 individuals have been tested and 38,155 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 2,957,867 unique individuals have been tested in the state, with 7,014,523 total tests administered.
The seven-day positivity rate in the state of Indiana is now at an 8.5 percent average for all tests administered.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 40,266 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 7,039 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Unique patients recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana so far is now totaled at 405,534, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 92.5 percent Sunday.
