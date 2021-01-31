INDOT Southeast issues full call for snow plows ahead of winter weather

The Indiana Department of Transportation Southeast District announced a full call for snow plow trucks due to upcoming winter weather Sunday evening. (Source: WHSV)
By Dustin Vogt | January 31, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 2:11 PM

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation Southeast District announced a full call for snow plow trucks due to upcoming winter weather Sunday evening.

An inch of snow and wintry mix is possible in certain locations in Southern Indiana, according to the National Weather Service, with accumulation between Sunday night and Monday morning. Some locations could report up to two inches.

Drivers will begin reporting as early as 3 p.m. to assess and treat state routes, and will continue through Monday morning to keep roadways clear throughout the morning rush hour.

Districts that will be reporting in full capacity include:

  • Aurora Sub District: 29 trucks
  • Columbus Sub District:  27 trucks
  • Madison Sub District: 28 trucks
  • Bloomington Sub District: 26 trucks
  • Falls City Sub District: 12 trucks

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down and keep a safe distance from plow trucks to give them room to work.

For more information and to check road conditions, view the interactive map on their website here.

