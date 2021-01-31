Investigation underway after shooting victim dies in Shively Thorntons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after he was taken from a shooting scene to a Thorntons for help.
Shively police say the man who appears to be in his 40′s died early Saturday morning at the gas station in the 45-hundred block of Dixie Highway.
Police say the victim had already been shot when he arrived at the gas station.
Officers determined he’d actually been shot in a parking lot between 2824 and 2822 South 7th st.
The victim’s vehicle also had multiple bullet holes in it.
Shively Police say their detectives are all following all possible leads in the case.
If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181 or call the Shively Police tip line at (502) 930-2SPD.
