Mother shares heartbreak after losing child to COVID related illness

PAYSON, Ariz. (KPNX/NBC) - An Arizona mother’s pain is being felt across the country. Carrie English says her 12-year-old daughter, Elizabeth English, was healthy, kind, loved gymnastics and student government.
Carrie English told NBC station KPNX in Arizona that Elizabeth came home from school in early December not feeling well. Carrie said her daughter had a low grade fever and had a rash on her arm. Three days later she was in the hospital.
She said Elizabeth tested negative for COVID-19 three times. She had several tests done and was eventually transferred to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Carrie said Elizabeth she had the antibodies for COVID and passed away as a result of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, also known as MIS-C.
“We kept telling her you can do it,” English said. “You can do this and at one point she said, ‘Mommy, I can’t do this.’ We were only there for two days before she passed away.”
“That is the most important thing is to get the knowledge out there. The doctors are overworked, they’re overrun, they’re tired. So the more of us that can help them is just going to be to our benefit,” English said.
According to the CDC, MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.
We do not yet know what causes MIS-C. However, we know that many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19.
