ALERT DAY: Snow for much of the day, watch for slick spots

- Through 1 p.m. today
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 1pm
- SLICK SPOTS: Possible this morning and again tonight into Tuesday Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An ALERT DAY is in effect as slick spots will be likely to form with the falling snow and temperatures dropping below freezing.
Snowfall amounts will be light - around 1 inch. Additional snow to our east may add onto those totals.
Snow flurries will still be possible Monday night with partial clearing taking place late Monday night.
With some snow on the ground and partial clearing, temperatures will drop into the 20s. If we clear more, temperatures could get colder.
Partly sunny and cold conditions stick around for Groundhog Day. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 30s.
It looks fairly cold Tuesday night with upper teens to lower 20s possible, mid 20s in the city.
