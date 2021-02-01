Body found inside of burning car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homicide detectives are trying to figure out what happened to a person discovered inside of a burning car in Highview Sunday.
The grisly discovery was made around 5 in the morning after firefighters put the flames out.
According to LMPD, they do suspect foul play.
The burning vehicle was near the Gene Snyder and Pennsylvania Run Road.
There were no additional details about who the victim was, or the circumstances leading to their death.
The Highview Fire Department and the arson team was called to assist.
LMPD hopes more details will become available as they gather information about the case.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.